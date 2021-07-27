Parents of Zahir Jaffer seek bail in Noor Mukadam murder case

The parents of Zahir Zakir Jaffer, a prime suspect in the murder of foreign Pakistani diplomat’s daughter Noor Mukadam, on Tuesday filed a bail petition in a district and sessions court in Islamabad against their detention.

The court has admitted the petition and issued notice to the police for July 30.

The development comes a day after Zahir Zakir confessed to killing the 27-year-old daughter of Shaukat Mukadam, who had been served as ambassador to South Korea and another country.

Noor Mukadam was found murdered at the residence of Zahir Jaffer, the prime suspect, in the capital's upscale Sector F-7/4 on Tuesday (July 20) last week.

Police registered a first information report (FIR) later the same day against the suspect, who was arrested from the crime scene, under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint filed by Noor's father.

On July 24, the suspect’s parents – Zakir Jaffer and Ismat Adamjee – and two of their employees were arrested on the charges of hiding evidence from law enforcers.

Zahir’s Parents Remanded

Earlier in the day, a local court sent the parents of Zahir Jaffer to Adiala Jail on 14-day judicial remand. They were produced before the court of Judicial Magistrate Suhaib Ahmed upon completion of their two-day physical remand.

The court has directed authorities to produce the parents of Zahir and their employees – Jameel and Iftikhar – again on August 10.

CCTV Footage

Police have reportedly found footage from CCTV cameras installed in the neighbourhood of Zahir’s residence in Islamabad.

In the footage, as per the reports, the girl can be seen trying to escape from the house by jumping from the first storey and rushing towards the main gate.

They further said the woman also locked herself in a guard’s room after finding the gate locked, adding that later the accused can be seen breaking into the room and dragging her back into the house.