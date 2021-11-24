Petrol pump owners announce country-wide strike from tomorrow

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) Wednesday announced to observe a strike across the country from tomorrow (November 25) against dealers’ low margin on sale of the petroleum products.

PPDA’s Secretary Noman Butt told media that all petrol pumps will remain closed from Thursday for an indefinite period across the country, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that protest was being launched against the government’s reluctance to not accept their demands. He added that the protest will continue until the government jack up the profit margin to 6 percent.

Butt said that the association had withdrew the protest call for November 5 after the government’s representatives gave assurance that demands would be accepted.

Responding to a question, the PPDA secretary said that no government official has approached them about their demands so far.