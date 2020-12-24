Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar stun at Fiza Khawar's wedding
Share
Naimal Khawar's sister Fiza Khawar's wedding celebrations have been in full swing, and fans eagerly await the clicks. It was Fiza Khawar's Baraat last evening, and everyone looked beautiful at the joyous event.
Dressed to the nines for the occasion, the bride's wedding look outshined everyone, as she was dolled up in a gorgeous ivory gown by Republic WomensWear. The groom, Abdullah Khan also looked dapper in his wedding attire.
The Verna star also looked stunning; all dressed up in Nomi Ansari vibrant lehenga with sleek hairdo and a beautiful choker complementing her look.
Hamza Ali Abbasi was also spotted at the festivities, looking handsome in black kurta shalwar - accompanying his wife.
Here are some of the pictures from the lavish ceremony.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
The very handsome Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar at Fiza’s Baraat:
View this post on Instagram
Hamza Ali Abbasi's sister Fazeela was also spotted at the event. Netizens were quick to point out the uncanny resemblance between her and Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif.
Naimal Khawar looks gorgeous on sister Fiza ... 04:00 PM | 22 Dec, 2020
The newest addition to Lahore weddings is the Mehndi ceremony of Naimal Khawar's sister Fiza. Looking extremely ...
- #The100HourDaaghBillboard: a disruptive demo from Surf Excel claiming ...06:34 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
-
- Army chief, DG ISI call on Imran Khan at PM House (VIDEO)05:57 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
- PAKvNZ: Mohammad Rizwan sets new record05:37 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
-
-
-
- Pakistani celebs pay tribute to Noor Jehan on 20th death anniversary02:57 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
- Most Spectacular Mountains Around the World11:59 PM | 22 Dec, 2020
- 10 Celebs Who Don't Use Their Real Names09:26 PM | 21 Dec, 2020
- Celebrity romances and weddings of 202008:11 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
- Most beautiful places to worship outside Pakistan10:44 PM | 18 Dec, 2020