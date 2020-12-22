Naimal Khawar looks gorgeous on sister Fiza Khawar's mehndi
Web Desk
04:00 PM | 22 Dec, 2020
Naimal Khawar looks gorgeous on sister Fiza Khawar's mehndi
Share

The newest addition to Lahore weddings is the Mehndi ceremony of Naimal Khawar's sister Fiza.

Looking extremely gorgeous at the event, the bride and her bridesmaid had the time of their life.

The bride looked like a doll all dressed up in a minty green and pastel rainbow Elan bespoke dress with a traditional teeka complimenting her overall look. The Anaa star also stunned in a red velvet festive dress with smokey makeup look as she donned a beautiful creation by designer Mohsin Naveed Ranjha.

Here are some pictures from the event:

Taking up the dance floor, the bride squad grooved to Bollywood numbers as they danced their heart out.

Best wishes for the newly married couple!
Naimal Khawar makes a happy bridesmaid on her ... 12:20 PM | 19 Dec, 2020

Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar are undoubtedly the most loved celebrity couple in Pakistan. The gorgeous couple ...

More From This Category
Meera just announced Rs500,000 reward for her ...
04:24 PM | 22 Dec, 2020
Mahira Khan thanks everyone for making her ...
02:31 PM | 22 Dec, 2020
Another TikToker fakes own death to become ...
04:57 PM | 22 Dec, 2020
Hania Amir sets social media on fire with this ...
01:05 PM | 22 Dec, 2020
Pakistani crystal-artist Sara Shakeel ...
08:20 PM | 21 Dec, 2020
10 Celebs Who Don't Use Their Real Names
09:26 PM | 21 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Naimal Khawar looks gorgeous on sister Fiza Khawar's mehndi
04:00 PM | 22 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr