Naimal Khawar looks gorgeous on sister Fiza Khawar's mehndi

The newest addition to Lahore weddings is the Mehndi ceremony of Naimal Khawar's sister Fiza.

Looking extremely gorgeous at the event, the bride and her bridesmaid had the time of their life.

The bride looked like a doll all dressed up in a minty green and pastel rainbow Elan bespoke dress with a traditional teeka complimenting her overall look. The Anaa star also stunned in a red velvet festive dress with smokey makeup look as she donned a beautiful creation by designer Mohsin Naveed Ranjha.

Here are some pictures from the event:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Pakistan Lifestyle (@dailypakistan_lifestyle)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Izzah Shaheen Malik (@pictroizzah)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Izzah Shaheen Malik (@pictroizzah)

Taking up the dance floor, the bride squad grooved to Bollywood numbers as they danced their heart out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ❤Soofia Creations❤(26k Fam????) (@sofiicreations)

Best wishes for the newly married couple!