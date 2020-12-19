Naimal Khawar makes a happy bridesmaid on her sister's Mayoun!
Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar are undoubtedly the most loved celebrity couple in Pakistan. The gorgeous couple flew back to Pakistan attend the wedding ceremony of Naimal’s sister Fiza Khawar.
The wedding festivities have kicked in style with Mayoon celebration. The bride squad looked alluring as they were seen laughing and beaming with happiness in wedding clicks.
The Anaa star took to her Instagram handle shared a heartfelt note as her baby sister ties the knot;
"Something so emotional about seeing your baby sister getting onto a new phase of her life. May Allah bless this new beginning"
View this post on Instagram
Here are some clicks of the celebration:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Best wishes for the bride!
