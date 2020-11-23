Hamza Ali Abbasi pens heartfelt birthday note for Naimal Khawar

Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar are always in the limelight and are undoubtedly the most loved celebrity couple in Pakistan.

The duo’s Instagram handles are proof of their bond and they never shy away from expressing their love for each other.

Celebrating Naimal’s birthday on November 17th, Hamza’s wish might have come a little late but the wait was definitely worth it as he pens a beautiful message for his lady love.

Posting a precious moment, the family is beaming with happiness with little Mustafa pouting with his adorable cheeks.

“Couldn’t have wasted this wish while traveling, so here goes: I thank Allah every day for his biggest gift to me in this world, I love you Naimal, and it’s a blessing from Allah that I get to spend my life with you,” the Alif actor wrote.

Praising Naimal for being an incredible mother, Hamza concluded: “Also, thank you for being an amazing Mother❤️Happy Birthday my Love, Love, Your Husband– 17th Nov 2020.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CH6n9g9Aiqj/?igshid=o0nlgd8dzswp

Naimal replied enthusiastically to her husband’s wish thanking him for ”being the best husband and the best father”

Last week, Naimal shared a beautiful picture celebrating Christmas abroad with Abbasi:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHqSDySjcyh/?igshid=fct8d7ao04al

The couple welcomed their first child, Mohammad Mustafa Abbasi on July 30.