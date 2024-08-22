Orya Maqbool Jan arrested in Lahore for 'spreading religious hatred'

LAHORE – Federal Investigators arrested Pakistan's famous columnist and televangelist Orya Maqbool Jan for alleged hate speech and insulting state institutions.
The famous columnist, and former bureaucrat Orya Maqbool Jan was held by Federal Investigation Agency cyber crime wing officials from his residence in Lahore's Defense Housing Authority (DHA) Phase 6.
Orya, who also runs his YouTube channel, has been accused of spreading religious hatred and insulting national institutions. The former Harf-e-Raaz personality with immense value of literature is expected to be presented in court today, where the FIA will seek his physical remand.
The arrest of 72-year-old has sparked outrage online, with social media users calling for his release. Orya Maqbool Jan is known as a strong critic of the ruling coalition.
It is the second time that famous coulmnist has been arrested, as a similar detention was made in June last year.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 22, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279.6 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved down to 306.3 and the selling rate is 308.5.
British Pound rate is 360.1 for buying, and 362.4 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.72.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.6
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|306.3
|308.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360.1
|362.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.32
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.72
|74.52
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.55
|189.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734
|739.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.97
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.45
|910.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.99
|59.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|728.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.5
|324.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
