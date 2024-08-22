Orya Maqbool Jan arrested in Lahore for 'spreading religious hatred'

LAHORE – Federal Investigators arrested Pakistan's famous columnist and televangelist Orya Maqbool Jan for alleged hate speech and insulting state institutions.

The famous columnist, and former bureaucrat Orya Maqbool Jan was held by Federal Investigation Agency cyber crime wing officials from his residence in Lahore's Defense Housing Authority (DHA) Phase 6.

Orya, who also runs his YouTube channel, has been accused of spreading religious hatred and insulting national institutions. The former Harf-e-Raaz personality with immense value of literature is expected to be presented in court today, where the FIA will seek his physical remand.

The arrest of 72-year-old has sparked outrage online, with social media users calling for his release. Orya Maqbool Jan is known as a strong critic of the ruling coalition.

It is the second time that famous coulmnist has been arrested, as a similar detention was made in June last year.