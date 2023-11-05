UAE children use art to convey message of peace, tolerance at Sharjah book fair

The 41st edition of Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) is underway and largest publishing event offers children to explore their favourite books, and creative spot for wide range of activities.

Participants at Sharjah book fair explore books, get their hands on puzzles and taking aptitude tests to bring out their thoughts on paper, and over all juniors are having quality time at a vibrant cultural programme.

Besides exploring interesting reads, officials are expressing their thoughts by drawing them on paper. Some children painted UAE flag while others expressed their thoughts on the Gaza war as they drew Palestine flags and used the opportunity to convey messages of peace and solidarity.

Junior even expressed love by drawing Burj Khalifa, Palm Islands of Dubai and other landmarks.

Sharjah Book Fair highlights the position of Sharjah as a cultural capital of the Arab world and encourage children to read, be creative, think, experiment, and discover.

The event helps the younger generation to develop their relationship with books.