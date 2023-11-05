UAE children use art to convey message of peace, tolerance at Sharjah book fair

The 41st edition of Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) is underway and largest publishing event offers children to explore their favourite books, and creative spot for wide range of activities.
Participants at Sharjah book fair explore books, get their hands on puzzles and taking aptitude tests to bring out their thoughts on paper, and over all juniors are having quality time at a vibrant cultural programme.
Besides exploring interesting reads, officials are expressing their thoughts by drawing them on paper. Some children painted UAE flag while others expressed their thoughts on the Gaza war as they drew Palestine flags and used the opportunity to convey messages of peace and solidarity.
Junior even expressed love by drawing Burj Khalifa, Palm Islands of Dubai and other landmarks.
Sharjah Book Fair highlights the position of Sharjah as a cultural capital of the Arab world and encourage children to read, be creative, think, experiment, and discover.
The event helps the younger generation to develop their relationship with books.
Pakistani currency remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in open market on Sunday.
In open market, US dollar was quoted at Rs282.25 for buying and Rs285.25 for selling.
Euro rate stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 347 for buying, and 351 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 75.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.25
|285.25
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|347
|351
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.25
|80
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.25
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.44
|759.44
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.5
|207.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.65
|39.05
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.2
|40.6
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.68
|1.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|914.12
|923.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.46
|60.06
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.3
|168.3
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.28
|25.58
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.36
|742.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.62
|78.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.38
|25.68
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.8
|314.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
KARACHI – Gold prices in the Pakistani market surged to Rs217,000 on Sunday as the precious commodity witnessed upward trend in the international market.
As per the latest rates, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan currently stands at Rs217,000 per tola, and 22-karat gold costs Rs198,915 per tola.
10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs186,050 and 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs170,545.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Karachi
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Quetta
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Attock
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Multan
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,473
