12th SIBF Conference: 971 publishers from 92 countries register for participation

SHARJAH - The Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) has announced that the 12th edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) Publishers Conference, an annual industry-wide event for the publishing sector held ahead of the 41st SIBF, has received participation requests from 971 publishing houses, literary agents, and rights professionals from 92 countries.

The high turnout this year reflects SIBF’s global success, especially after emerging as the largest book fair in the world in 2021 in terms of buying and selling copyrights. Sharjah’s continuous efforts to boost the sector through its participation in international book fairs and conferences and networking with international publishing houses under the umbrella of SBA have further bolstered the pivotal role of the Publishers Conference in accelerating the development of this vital industry.

As a robust platform for buying and selling rights, signing book deals, exploring translation opportunities, and serving other commercial interests of the sector, the SIBF Publishers Conference will also facilitate participants to network, matchmake and do business with each other on all three days of the conference.

Mansour Al Hassani, Director of Publisher’s Services at SBA, said: “In line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the SIBF Publishers Conference assumes greater significance as a platform for regional and global publishers to network, discover and learn, and find innovative ways to forge a new phase of growth.”

Al Hassani added: “The growing number of participants year-on-year reflects the prominent global status of both the SIBF and Publishers Conference, and reflects the strategic vision of Sharjah’s cultural project to support and advance the publishing sector in the Arab region and enhance its position internationally.”

Held from October 30 to November 1, 2022, at Expo Centre Sharjah, the SIBF Publishers Conference will host 33 inspiring speakers, who will present, through eight-panel discussions and two keynote fireside chats, a vibrant and inspiring vision of the future of publishing and provide comprehensive insights into the trends, challenges, and opportunities in the industry.