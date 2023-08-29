Hadiqa Kiani clears the air about drama on motorway rape case

The harrowing incident of motorway rape case again made headlines as the incident’s victim shared ordeal as she was traumatised seeing her story in upcoming drama ‘Hadsa’.

The incident dated back to September 2020 when a woman was gang raped in front of her children on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway, and the disturbing event rattled the country.

Lately, a leading entertainment channel came with a drama serial titled "Hadsa" starring Hadiqa Kiani, Aly Khan, Romaisa Khan, Khaqan Shahnawaz, Saleem Mairaj and Zhalay Sarhadi. The drama story revolved around character of strong head woman, which was played by Hadiqa Kiana, who encountered a horrific incident and shattered his world.

As the online buzz gained traction, Pakistani TV host Fereeha Idress shared ordeal of the victim who was raped at motorway. Without revealing her identity, the woman said its miserable for her to see the recap of the evil act she encountered three years back.

In a detailed note, Fereeha quoted the victim who broke down into tears while sharing her views about the drama. The woman said the horrific events of the past terrorise her, every time the drama airs on TV.

“Can’t they let me forget about this? They have followed my life. Isn’t this harassment? How did they trace things in my life when I was so clear about keeping everything so private? My in-laws must be watching it, my brother-in-law, my mother, my neighbours, oh my God! No one even cared to ask me. I am not dead yet! Do they want me dead? Can’t I just forget about this and move on,” the victim said.

When the phone rang, I never expected this to be Z’s call. Z was the person whom I had spoken to a couple of years ago post her traumatic experience on motorway. Those were tumultuous times when everyone’s attention was focused on Z, while she was grappling to keep her sanity… — Fereeha M Idrees (@Fereeha) August 27, 2023

‘Hadiqa says Hadsa not related to motorway rape case’

Amid the backlash, Hadiqa Kiani has turned down claims that the story of her new drama serial ‘Hadsa’ based on 2020 motorway rape incident.

She shared a note, saying "After several conversations with the team and only after reading the script I understood that Hadsa was not related to motorway story."

The Janaan crooner said she asked question whether the drama was based on the true incident, before taking the project. To this, the team denied any link with the disturbing incident, she held.

Hadiqa said rape and violence happen far too often in the society to men, women and children from all social classes and all regions, and she sadly been exposed to many stories like this one but I can say that Hadsa is not based on anyone’s story, it is based on a sickly common part of our reality.

She further mentioned not being in position to say how survivors should respond. “All I can say is that we bring the conversation regarding this evil forward, that we can all make strides to protect and empower survivors,” she said.