Pakistan challenges India’s Indus Water Treaty violations in new report

Pakistan’s Indus Water Commission has sent the government a detailed report outlining India’s violations of the Indus Water Treaty. According to the Commission, India has breached the treaty by constructing three major dams, which has sparked criticism from international experts and the World Bank.

Sources within the Indus Water Commission say that India built the Baglihar Dam in 2005, the Kishanganga Dam in 2010, and the Ratle Dam in 2016, all of which violate the terms of the Indus Water Treaty. During the construction of these dams, India ignored the treaty’s provisions, leading to objections from neutral experts and international arbitration bodies.

Pakistani officials claim that India pushed forward with these projects under the pretext of political interests and security concerns, but in doing so, it compromised Pakistan’s water rights as outlined in the treaty. The Commission argues that India’s actions show a deliberate disregard for both the treaty and international law.

In response, Pakistan has decided to send a formal notice to India, asking for an explanation of why it unilaterally suspended the Indus Water Treaty. The groundwork for this notice has already been completed. Sources say that internal legal consultations have concluded, and now the government will decide on the next steps. However, international arbitration laws make it clear that no party can unilaterally suspend the treaty.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has confirmed that it will formally notify India, demanding a clear explanation for the suspension. This notice will seek to resolve the issue through diplomatic means.

Pakistani officials, including the Foreign Minister, have stated that they will raise the matter in international forums and may take legal action against India if the violations continue. This development adds a new chapter to the ongoing water disputes between the two nations, with the international community closely watching the situation.