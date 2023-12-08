Search

Jannat Mirza turns heads with latest bridal photoshoot

Maheen Khawaja
12:21 PM | 8 Dec, 2023
Jannat Mirza turns heads with latest bridal photoshoot
Jannat Mirza, a young, exceptionally talented, and strikingly beautiful Pakistani social media influencer and actor, commands an impressive fan base with 23.8 million followers on TikTok and a staggering 5 million subscribers on Instagram. 

Known for her mesmerizing lip-syncing videos, she has garnered immense success, earning countless followers who eagerly anticipate her latest posts on both Instagram and TikTok. Her online fame is a testament to her captivating content and engaging persona.

In a recent development, the enchanting social media influencer participated in a breathtaking bridal photoshoot for Hifsa Khan Salon. Transforming into a radiant bride, Jannat donned an exquisite rust and red ensemble adorned with intricate dull gold embroidery.

The flawless makeup, skillfully executed by Hifsa Khan salon, accentuated her natural beauty. The photoshoot, impeccably captured by OPMShoots, and videography by OKB films, showcased the grace and elegance of Jannat in her bridal avatar.

Wearing a stunning outfit designed by Sara Naqvi and adorned with jewellery from Gold by Reama Malik, Jannat Mirza's bridal look exuded timeless charm and sophistication. 

Fans flocked to the comment section and showered the stunner with compliments.

