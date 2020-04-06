CM Buzdar orders all schools to slash fee by 20% for April & May

LAHORE - The Punjab government on Monday directed all schools in the province to charge 20% less fee during the ongoing holidays.

Punjab Chief Minister, Usman Buzdar, in a tweet, ordered all private schools to collect not only deducted fees but also charged on a monthly basis.

ہم نے فیصلہ کیا ہے کہ چھٹیوں کے دوران پنجاب کے تمام سکولوں کی فیس 20 فیصد کم اور صرف ماہانہ بنیاد پر وصول کی جائے



اس دوران سکولوں کو تمام اساتذہ اور سٹاف کی تنخواہوں کی مکمل اور بروقت ادائیگی کا پابند بنایا جائے گا اور کسی سکول کو ٹیچرز یا سٹاف کو نکالنے کی اجازت نہیں دی جائےگی — Usman Buzdar (@UsmanAKBuzdar) April 6, 2020

He continued that the schools are required to pay complete salaries on time to all the teachers and staff. “No school will be authorized to terminate teachers and its staff ," the CM tweeted.

پنجاب میں اب تک #COVID19 کے کیسز کی تعداد 1،493 ہے.



842 مریض quarantines میں ہیں جن میں سے 309 ذائرین، 484 تبلیغی جماعت کے مبلغین اور 49 کیسز جیل کے ہیں. باقی651 کیسز مختلف اضلاع میں ہیں.



تمام مثبت کیسز کے "close contacts" کو بھی ٹیکنالوجی کے استعمال سےٹریس کرکےٹیسٹ کیا جاتاہے. — Usman Buzdar (@UsmanAKBuzdar) April 6, 2020

The orders will only be applicable for April and May.

Currently, all schools in the province have been closed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. The province on Monday saw a spike in the cases with the tally at 1,493.