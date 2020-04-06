CM Buzdar orders all schools to slash fee by 20% for April & May
04:50 PM | 6 Apr, 2020
CM Buzdar orders all schools to slash fee by 20% for April & May
LAHORE - The Punjab government on Monday directed all schools in the province to charge 20% less fee during the ongoing holidays.

Punjab Chief Minister, Usman Buzdar, in a tweet, ordered all private schools to collect not only deducted fees but also charged on a monthly basis.

He continued that the schools are required to pay complete salaries on time to all the teachers and staff. “No school will be authorized to terminate teachers and its staff ," the CM tweeted.

The orders will only be applicable for April and May. 

 Currently, all schools in the province have been closed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. The province on Monday saw a spike in the cases with the tally at 1,493.

