128 Pakistanis stranded in Uzbekistan return via PIA special flight

ISLAMABAD - The Embassy of Pakistan, Tashkent successfully repatriated 128 stranded Pakistani nationals from the Republic of Uzbekistan, through a special flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Monday.

According to a press release issued by the embassy as a humanitarian gesture, the same flight also brought back 22 Uzbek nationals from Pakistan said a press release received here.

These stranded Pakistanis including tourists who came to the Republic of Uzbekistan on short-term visas and could not return to Pakistan due to the suspension of international flights following the COVID-19 outbreak.

During their stay in Uzbekistan, the Embassy of Pakistan, Tashkent took all necessary steps to ensure the complete well being of these Pakistanis.

The embassy provided food, accommodation, and medicines to many of these compatriots.

The entire embassy personnel was at the Tashkent International Airport during their repatriation to Pakistan in order to avoid any inconvenience to them.

“We are grateful to all relevant authorities of the government of Uzbekistan for their support and cooperation to ensure smooth repatriation of our citizens,” said an official of the Pakistani Embassy.