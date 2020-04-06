Humayun Saeed is finally back home from quarantine

Just like the rest of us, the world's top celebrities have all been instructed to stay at home during these peculiar and tough times.

With more and more celebrities self-isolating, pictures of them during quarantine are circulating all over the internet.

Renowned actor Humayun Saeed recently shared a post on his Instagram announcing that he is back home.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho star posted a picture of himself on Saturday on Instagram, as he addressed his 14-day quarantine period. Saeed said that’s during this time he contemplated a lot of things, following which he thanked God for His unlimited blessings.

The celebrity wrote, “Back home finally after 14 days of self-quarantine. Spent lots of time contemplating life & came to the realisation that can’t thank Allah enough for His infinite Blessings! Will insha Allah do everything in power to help those in need during this tough time.”

Fellow actor and quarantine partner, Adnan Siddiqui also discussed similar beliefs as Saeed in his latest video.

He said in his video , “What are you all doing? Nothing? Nothing can happen. That’s cause everyone is nothing. Me and you, all the powerful people – nothing. I have come to this realisation and I feel that if everyone realises this, people would stop being so arrogant.”

