Humayun Saeed is finally back home from quarantine
Share
Just like the rest of us, the world's top celebrities have all been instructed to stay at home during these peculiar and tough times.
With more and more celebrities self-isolating, pictures of them during quarantine are circulating all over the internet.
Renowned actor Humayun Saeed recently shared a post on his Instagram announcing that he is back home.
The Meray Paas Tum Ho star posted a picture of himself on Saturday on Instagram, as he addressed his 14-day quarantine period. Saeed said that’s during this time he contemplated a lot of things, following which he thanked God for His unlimited blessings.
The celebrity wrote, “Back home finally after 14 days of self-quarantine. Spent lots of time contemplating life & came to the realisation that can’t thank Allah enough for His infinite Blessings! Will insha Allah do everything in power to help those in need during this tough time.”
Fellow actor and quarantine partner, Adnan Siddiqui also discussed similar beliefs as Saeed in his latest video.
He said in his video , “What are you all doing? Nothing? Nothing can happen. That’s cause everyone is nothing. Me and you, all the powerful people – nothing. I have come to this realisation and I feel that if everyone realises this, people would stop being so arrogant.”
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- Coronavirurs: SC overturns high courts’ orders regarding release of ...01:04 PM | 7 Apr, 2020
- Fakhar Imam takes oath as new food minister after reshuffle in cabinet11:58 AM | 7 Apr, 2020
-
- Coronavirus: UK PM Jhonson placed under intensive care after ...11:43 AM | 7 Apr, 2020
- Syed Fakhar Imam sworn in as Minister for National Food Security11:42 AM | 7 Apr, 2020
- Humayun Saeed is finally back home from quarantine04:21 PM | 6 Apr, 2020
- Salman Ahmad goes into self-quarantine after showing coronavirus ...03:49 PM | 6 Apr, 2020
- Danish Taimoor writes an appreciation note for the women in his life03:44 PM | 6 Apr, 2020
- Pakistani student gives birth to baby girl in Wuhan, China04:00 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 Google searches in Pakistan for 201906:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019