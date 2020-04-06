Danish Taimoor writes an appreciation note for the women in his life
Share
KARACHI - Pakistani well-known TV star Danish Taimoor who in these days of isolation took a moment to acknowledge the most important people in his life i.e. the women he and all of us are surrounded by and whose contributions in our lives often went unnoticed.
“It is important that we all stop and thank the ladies in our lives,” said the actor on Instagram while continuing, “In this time of crisis I realized how hard women in my family work.”
Danish went on to acknowledge the hard work women folk puts in, “But sitting at home in isolation you look around and realize how difficult are the duties of our women in our families.”
Here is the post:
“From getting early for breakfast to taking care of the kids throughout the day, from cleaning up to cooking,” he penned. “It all goes unnoticed,” and rightfully pointed towards the general attitudes.
Danish then thanked his wife, his mother and his daughter for playing their role in his life and enabling him to become what he’s today.
“I am forever in your debt and will never be able to repay you,” stated Danish Taimoor.
Stay home, stay safe!
- Coronavirurs: SC overturns high courts’ orders regarding release of ...01:04 PM | 7 Apr, 2020
- Fakhar Imam takes oath as new food minister after reshuffle in cabinet11:58 AM | 7 Apr, 2020
-
- Coronavirus: UK PM Jhonson placed under intensive care after ...11:43 AM | 7 Apr, 2020
- Syed Fakhar Imam sworn in as Minister for National Food Security11:42 AM | 7 Apr, 2020
- Humayun Saeed is finally back home from quarantine04:21 PM | 6 Apr, 2020
- Salman Ahmad goes into self-quarantine after showing coronavirus ...03:49 PM | 6 Apr, 2020
- Danish Taimoor writes an appreciation note for the women in his life03:44 PM | 6 Apr, 2020
- Pakistani student gives birth to baby girl in Wuhan, China04:00 PM | 15 Mar, 2020
- Top 10 Google searches in Pakistan for 201906:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019