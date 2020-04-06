Danish Taimoor writes an appreciation note for the women in his life

KARACHI - Pakistani well-known TV star Danish Taimoor who in these days of isolation took a moment to acknowledge the most important people in his life i.e. the women he and all of us are surrounded by and whose contributions in our lives often went unnoticed.

“It is important that we all stop and thank the ladies in our lives,” said the actor on Instagram while continuing, “In this time of crisis I realized how hard women in my family work.”

Danish went on to acknowledge the hard work women folk puts in, “But sitting at home in isolation you look around and realize how difficult are the duties of our women in our families.”

Here is the post:

“From getting early for breakfast to taking care of the kids throughout the day, from cleaning up to cooking,” he penned. “It all goes unnoticed,” and rightfully pointed towards the general attitudes.

Danish then thanked his wife, his mother and his daughter for playing their role in his life and enabling him to become what he’s today.

“I am forever in your debt and will never be able to repay you,” stated Danish Taimoor.

Stay home, stay safe!