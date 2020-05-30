Zaira Wasim deactivates social media accounts over trolling

03:41 PM | 30 May, 2020
Zaira Wasim deactivates social media accounts over trolling
Share

Former Bollywood actor Zaira Wasim ended up deleting her Twitter and Instagram accounts after being ambushed by social media trolls for quoting the Quran in light of the locust attacks occurring in Mumbai this week, reported Mid-Day.

“So we sent upon them the flood and locusts and lice and frogs and blood: signs openly self- explained. But they were steeped in arrogance – a people given to sin,” she had tweeted.

Moments later, Wasim’s Twitter was flooded with hateful comments from netizens who thought that she was trying to justify the attacks. Shortly after receiving such comments, Wasim deactivated her Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

More From This Category
Raising a daughter is a huge responsibility: ...
05:08 PM | 30 May, 2020
Zaira Wasim deactivates social media accounts ...
03:41 PM | 30 May, 2020
Kylie Jenner is not a billionaire, says Forbes
03:09 PM | 30 May, 2020
Grammy-winning artists from 7 countries ...
05:16 PM | 29 May, 2020
My 23-year-old cousin died because of ...
04:27 PM | 29 May, 2020
Naveed Raza shares his symptoms after testing ...
03:44 PM | 29 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Raising a daughter is a huge responsibility: Humaima Malick
05:08 PM | 30 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr