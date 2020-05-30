Zaira Wasim deactivates social media accounts over trolling
Former Bollywood actor Zaira Wasim ended up deleting her Twitter and Instagram accounts after being ambushed by social media trolls for quoting the Quran in light of the locust attacks occurring in Mumbai this week, reported Mid-Day.
“So we sent upon them the flood and locusts and lice and frogs and blood: signs openly self- explained. But they were steeped in arrogance – a people given to sin,” she had tweeted.
she just wrote what Quran is saying what is wrong in it ....I stand with sister zaira Waseem she is daughter of kashmir ..— Manzoor (@Manzoor28128910) May 30, 2020
& Hell with sanghis....#standwithzairawasim pic.twitter.com/BhnuaRnB5p
Moments later, Wasim’s Twitter was flooded with hateful comments from netizens who thought that she was trying to justify the attacks. Shortly after receiving such comments, Wasim deactivated her Twitter and Instagram accounts.
