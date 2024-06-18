Search

Karachi Weather Update: Sindh capital to receive rain tonight amid new westerly wave

Web Desk
11:04 AM | 18 Jun, 2024
Karachi Weather Update: Sindh capital to receive rain tonight amid new westerly wave

KARACHI – Pakistan's largest city Karachi will receive more rains on second day of Eid ul Adha, as new westerly wave approaches Asian nation.

Met Office predicted drizzle in some areas of port city tonight, with hot and humid weather expected in city over next 24 hours. The minimum temperature of metropolis is expected to be around 29°C, and the maximum is expected to hit 34°C.

In its latest advisory, PMD said the humidity will remain at over 70 percent, with sea winds blowing at 30 to 35 kmph. 

Karachi Rain Update

The first night of Eid ul-Adha experienced a pleasant change in weather, with light drizzle providing relief from the previous hot conditions.

The rain arrived late in evening, bringing cooler temperatures and fresh air. Karachiites welcomed the change, with many taking to the streets to enjoy the weather.

Fatima Malik, a local resident, expressed relief and joy, stating that the rain had enhanced the Eid festivities.

Pakistan Weather Outlook 

Most parts of the country will remain very hot and dry today, although there is a possibility of thunderstorms in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, and the Potohar region.

WATCH: Rain in Makkah bring respite from intense heat wave during Hajj 2024

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

11:04 AM | 18 Jun, 2024

Karachi Weather Update: Sindh capital to receive rain tonight amid new westerly wave

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - PKR to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 18 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 18, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.50 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.50 280.65
Euro EUR 296.00 299.00
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.70 353.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.80 75.60
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.80 73.55
Australian Dollar AUD 182.00 184.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.18 749.18
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.00 206.00
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.18 40.58
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.90 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.34 909.34
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.30 59.90
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.79 172.79
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.97 26.27
Omani Riyal OMR 723.88 731.88
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203.65 205.65
Swedish Korona SEK 26.40 26.70
Swiss Franc CHF 311.90 314.40
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

