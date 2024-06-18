Karachi Weather Update: Sindh capital to receive rain tonight amid new westerly wave

KARACHI – Pakistan's largest city Karachi will receive more rains on second day of Eid ul Adha, as new westerly wave approaches Asian nation.

Met Office predicted drizzle in some areas of port city tonight, with hot and humid weather expected in city over next 24 hours. The minimum temperature of metropolis is expected to be around 29°C, and the maximum is expected to hit 34°C.

In its latest advisory, PMD said the humidity will remain at over 70 percent, with sea winds blowing at 30 to 35 kmph.

Karachi Rain Update

The first night of Eid ul-Adha experienced a pleasant change in weather, with light drizzle providing relief from the previous hot conditions.

The rain arrived late in evening, bringing cooler temperatures and fresh air. Karachiites welcomed the change, with many taking to the streets to enjoy the weather.

Fatima Malik, a local resident, expressed relief and joy, stating that the rain had enhanced the Eid festivities.

Pakistan Weather Outlook

Most parts of the country will remain very hot and dry today, although there is a possibility of thunderstorms in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, and the Potohar region.