India confiscates Farooq Abdullah's assets worth Rs118m in money laundering case

SRINAGAR – The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth Rs 11.86-crore of former puppet chief ministers and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah in connection with its money laundering probe in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the investigating agency is probing money laundering case linked to financial irregularities in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association and has pressed similar charges against a few others as well.

The agency has issued a provisional attachment order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and the attached properties are located in Jammu and Srinagar.

In October this year, the ED had last questioned the NC leader in connection with the case, kicking up a political storm as parties called it a vendetta against the formation of an alliance to fight for the restoration of Article 370.

Meanwhile, the National Conference termed the attachment of Dr Farooq Abdullah's properties as "political vendetta meant to settle a political score."

In a joint statement, party Ali Muhammad Sagar, Nasir Aslam Wani, Devender Singh Rana, Mohammad Shafi, AR Rather, Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Mian Altaf, Mubarak Gul, Mohammad Akbar Lone, Hasnain Masoodi, SS Salathia, Ajay Sadhotra, and Qamar Ali Akhoon lambasted the series of attacks on the party leadership.

They said such acts were unwarranted and unjustified.