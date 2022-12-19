Ayeza Khan steals hearts with new sizzling photos in black saree
Ayeza Khan steals hearts with new sizzling photos in black saree
Lollywood diva Ayeza Khan is eulogised for her work as a leading television actress and top fashion model. The Meray Paas Tum Hou actress is a favourite face of all top designers and brands and always leaves her admirers wanting more due to her beauty and charm.

In addition to achieving a ‘digital milestowne’ with her Instagram following count hitting 12 million, she outdid herself as a fashionista as she continues experimenting with her wardrobe choice and looks.

The time around, Ayeza left her admirers bedazzled as she shared stunning pictures of herself in black saree.

On the work front, Ayeza Khan was recently seen in Thora Sa Haq, Mehar Posh, Chupke Chupke, Laapata, and Chaudhry and Sons.

More From This Category
