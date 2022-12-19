Ayeza Khan exudes royalty at Hum Bridal Couture Week 2022

Ayeza Khan exudes royalty at Hum Bridal Couture Week 2022
Pakistani fashion industry's biggest, most glamorous event, Hum Bridal Couture Week, has begun. The platform allows ace designers to infuse contemporary trends with traditional styles, and bring dreamy gowns for brides to stun during the wedding season. While models get to walk in expensive gowns, Lollywood actors act as the 'muse' and showstoppers for many designers and brands. 

For ace Haute Couture designer Kanwal Malik's upcoming bridal collection "Mehrunisa," who could have better graced the runway as a showstopper than Mehrunnisa herself? For those unversed, Lollywood's most popular actress Ayeza Khan portrayed a character named 'Mehrunnisa' in the hit drama serial Mehar Posh. 

The Mohabbat Tumse Nafrat Hai actress walked the ramp for Malik radiating absolute splendor in bespoke outfits cut from the finest quality of stones, silk, and frosted with intricate embellishments. Khan's immaculate looks made a dramatically elegant statement. 

Ornate and majestic, opulent silhouettes are luxuriously encrusted with filigree, dainty pearls, glistening tilla, and zardosi, and scintillating detailed embellishments with the signature of Malik's magic, the flamboyant works of art were brought to life by the Meray Paas Tum Ho famed actress. 

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Thora Sa Haq, Mehar Posh, Chupke Chupke, Laapata, and Chaudhry and Sons.

