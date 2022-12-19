Sophia Mirza and Maryam Mirza in trouble over dance contract breach  

SUKKUR – A case of fraud has been registered against actress Sophia Mirza and two others for taking money to perform dance at a wedding event for Rs1.5 million but not showing up at the event.

Local resident Sanaullah Mahessar has registered the case under FIR No. 226/2022 at Police Station A-Section District Sukkur Under Section 154 CR.P.C against Sophia Mirza (real name Khushbakht Mirza), her sister Maryam Mirza and friend Maira Khurram.

According to details of the First Information Report (FIR) and confirmation by the local police investigation officer, Sophia Mirza, Maryam Mirza and Maira Khurram took a million rupees in advance to perform dance at the wedding last month at Otaq Guest House in Bairaj Colony Sukkur but not only the dancers didn’t turn up but also issued threats to him later on through gangsters.

Sanaullah Mahessar says in his complaint he decided to book the three after meeting the trio at a recently held dance event where Lahore-based Sophia Mirza and Maryam Mirza were the lead performances on Bollywood dance numbers.

Sanaullah Mahessar says he made the booking through Maira Khurram who arranged meeting with Maryam Mirza and Sophia Mirza (daughters of Muhammad Latif Mirza) where it was agreed that they will do the one-night performance for 1.5 million rupees and will bring other women too with them.

The complainant says: “Trusting them, we gave a million rupees to Maryam Mirza, Maira Khurram and Khoshabat in front of witness Mukhtar Hussain, son of Ghulam Farid Soomro, and Muhammad Waris, son of Muhammad Ayyub Mirani, resident of Sharafabad Sukkur. We decided that further payment will be made on the day of the programme. On the day of the marriage program, they all did not come. We kept calling but they did not respond.”

Sanaullah Mahessar says he called Maira Khurram to demand the return of the money and she promised someone will meet him to return the money.

He complained that on 27 November 2022 an unknown woman and five men came to meet him at 1715 hours 5 at the agreed place of meeting. “Three of them pointed pistols at us and said to us if you demand money from Maira Khurram, Maryam Mirza and Khushbakht Mirza then you will meet a very bad fate. They threatened to beat us to death and left the house in a white color car while shouting abuse. I have appeared at the police station after consulting with my elders, I claim that legal action should be taken against the culprits,” said the complainant.

When contacted Maira Khurram said that the performers couldn’t reach the venue as they fell ill and they had informed the wedding organizer. She said she or Sophia Mirza didn’t send anyone to threaten the complainant.

Sophia Mirza has been in the news recently over her dispute with her ex-husband. It recently emerged that she was helped by Shahzad Akbar, the former accountability chief of Imran Khan, to register fake cases against her ex-husband Umar Farooq Zahoor who lives in Dubai. Sophia Mirza has claimed she wants to take back the couple’s two teenage daughters but the daughters told the media they were brought up by their father and are living happily with him.

Sophia Mirza gets bail in fraud, public office ... 09:40 PM | 24 Oct, 2022 LAHORE – Pakistani actress and model Khushbakht, popularly known as Sophia Mirza, has obtained protective bail ...

Sophia Mirza has been linked with many scandals in recent years. It was previously reported that she had also stabbed her husband in Dubai in 2007 and she has never returned to the country even since.