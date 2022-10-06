Sabeena Syed slays fashion goals in latest clicks

Rising star Sabeena Syed is a talented and beautiful Pakistani actress, model and former VJ, who belongs to an artistic family.

Despite being a newcomer in the industry, the Dobara actress is choosing her projects wisely and has been a part of some hit dramas since her debut.

However, the new actress is setting the bar high with her fashion goals. Her Instagram feed is full of her stylish wardrobe. Her signature style is very simple and chic comprising crop tops, jeans and fresh coloured summer dresses.

