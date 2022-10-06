Sabeena Syed slays fashion goals in latest clicks
Web Desk
03:10 PM | 6 Oct, 2022
Sabeena Syed slays fashion goals in latest clicks
Source: Sabeena Syed (Instagram)
Share

Rising star Sabeena Syed is a talented and beautiful Pakistani actress, model and former VJ, who belongs to an artistic family.

Despite being a newcomer in the industry, the Dobara actress is choosing her projects wisely and has been a part of some hit dramas since her debut.

However, the new actress is setting the bar high with her fashion goals. Her Instagram feed is full of her stylish wardrobe. Her signature style is very simple and chic comprising crop tops, jeans and fresh coloured summer dresses. 

Anoushay Abbasi’s new bold photos set internet ... 04:24 PM | 2 Sep, 2022

Rising star Anoushay Abbasi is a talented and beautiful Pakistani actress, model and former VJ, who belongs to an ...

More From This Category
Uorfi Javed slams Shehnaaz Gill for supporting ...
07:00 PM | 6 Oct, 2022
Abdullah Qureshi bids farewell to music for ...
04:44 PM | 6 Oct, 2022
Malala joins Pakistan's Oscar submission ...
06:40 PM | 6 Oct, 2022
Watch – Imran Khan’s hilarious reaction to ...
06:11 PM | 6 Oct, 2022
Katrina Kaif’s new dance video goes viral
04:13 PM | 6 Oct, 2022
Saniya Shamshad celebrates birthday with friends
03:45 PM | 6 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Uorfi Javed slams Shehnaaz Gill for supporting #MeToo accused Sajid Khan
07:00 PM | 6 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr