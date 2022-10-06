Saniya Shamshad celebrates birthday with friends
Lollywood actress Saniya Shamshad recently celebrated her birthday surrounded by friends and family. Her massive fan following wished her on her birthday with sweet messages and heartwarming words.
This time around, Sania celebrated her birthday surrounded by close friends and family. She is an enthusiastic performer who has been making waves in showbiz and has managed to garner ample praise for herself.
Her close showbiz friends Sidra Batool and Nimra Khan were also present at her birthday. Her son was also with her. Have a look at the cute pictures.
View this post on Instagram
On the personal front, Saniya Shamshad is married to Hidayath Syed and she has an adorable son Azlan Syed.
