Katrina Kaif’s new dance video goes viral
Web Desk
04:13 PM | 6 Oct, 2022
Katrina Kaif’s new dance video goes viral
Source: Katrina Kaif (Instagram)
Share

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has surely mastered the art of looking gorgeous all the time. Leaving her fans delighted, the 39-year-old actress's humbleness is winning hearts online

A video showing the Dhoom 3 actor dancing to the viral 'Arabic Kuthu' song with school kids is gaining traction on social media.

The aforementioned video shows the Bollywood star grooving to the Tamil beats with children at Mountain View School in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. The song featured in Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde's movie Beast.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

'Celebrating Founders Day ???? On Saturday, we at Mountain View School held a celebration of life for our founder who passed away last year. The Performances by teachers and children, along with some special guests made this such a special time.', wrote the Bang Bang star.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

'We also inaugurated three new classrooms, thanks to donations from benefactors, Following out 2021 fundraiser. Am always so proud to see the amazing work by my mom here at the school , along with my brother sebastein who has spent the last year helping along side my mom , it’s a truly beautiful school .', Kaif concluded.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be seen in ‘Phone Bhoot’, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. This movie's trailer is slated for release on October 10.

Moreover, Katrina will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s road trip drama ‘Jee Le Zaraa’. Kaif will share the frame with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

Meera thanks Katrina Kaif's sister for her ... 03:21 PM | 28 Sep, 2022

Pleasant interaction between Pakistani stars and Indian celebrities is not unheard of but this time an expected ...

More From This Category
Uorfi Javed slams Shehnaaz Gill for supporting ...
07:00 PM | 6 Oct, 2022
Abdullah Qureshi bids farewell to music for ...
04:44 PM | 6 Oct, 2022
Malala joins Pakistan's Oscar submission ...
06:40 PM | 6 Oct, 2022
Watch – Imran Khan’s hilarious reaction to ...
06:11 PM | 6 Oct, 2022
Saniya Shamshad celebrates birthday with friends
03:45 PM | 6 Oct, 2022
Sabeena Syed slays fashion goals in latest clicks
03:10 PM | 6 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Uorfi Javed slams Shehnaaz Gill for supporting #MeToo accused Sajid Khan
07:00 PM | 6 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr