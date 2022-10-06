Katrina Kaif’s new dance video goes viral

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has surely mastered the art of looking gorgeous all the time. Leaving her fans delighted, the 39-year-old actress's humbleness is winning hearts online

A video showing the Dhoom 3 actor dancing to the viral 'Arabic Kuthu' song with school kids is gaining traction on social media.

The aforementioned video shows the Bollywood star grooving to the Tamil beats with children at Mountain View School in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. The song featured in Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde's movie Beast.

'Celebrating Founders Day ???? On Saturday, we at Mountain View School held a celebration of life for our founder who passed away last year. The Performances by teachers and children, along with some special guests made this such a special time.', wrote the Bang Bang star.

'We also inaugurated three new classrooms, thanks to donations from benefactors, Following out 2021 fundraiser. Am always so proud to see the amazing work by my mom here at the school , along with my brother sebastein who has spent the last year helping along side my mom , it’s a truly beautiful school .', Kaif concluded.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be seen in ‘Phone Bhoot’, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. This movie's trailer is slated for release on October 10.

Moreover, Katrina will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s road trip drama ‘Jee Le Zaraa’. Kaif will share the frame with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.