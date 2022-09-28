Meera thanks Katrina Kaif's sister for her guidance during lockdown
Pleasant interaction between Pakistani stars and Indian celebrities is not unheard of but this time an expected exchange seems to garner attention.
Lollywood diva Meera has expressed her gratitude to Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle for her guidance and assistance throughout the lockdown.
Moreover, the Baaji star welcomed her to the shooting of their upcoming movie in her latest video message.
On the work front, Meera is currently busy shooting her movie on women's issues, exposing disturbing events of sexual harassment by influential men in society.
‘36 Number’: Meera set to expose sexual ... 10:46 PM | 13 Sep, 2022
NEW JERSEY – Famous Lollywood actor Meera is currently busy in shooting of her movie on women's issues, exposing ...
