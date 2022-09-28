Internal security, flood situation reviewed in Corps Commanders Conference 

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa presided over the 251st Corps Commanders’ Conference at the GHQ on Wednesday, said ISPR.

According to the military’s media wing, the conference was briefed in detail on external and internal security situation with particular focus on flood situation and ongoing relief efforts being undertaken by Army Formations across the country.

The meeting undertook a comprehensive review of security environment with special focus on situation along the borders, internal security and other professional matters of the Army.

The meeting resolved that resurgence of terrorism will not be tolerated.

General Bajwa said the formations must leave no stone unturned to take action against terrorists in coordination with all LEAs.

Expressing satisfaction over operational preparedness of Formations, COAS Bajwa directed all the formations to maintain strict vigil to guard against any threat.

The corps commanders meeting expressed solidarity with flood victims who are braving great difficulties and resolved to extend maximum assistance for their relief and rehabilitation.

The chief of army staff commended formations for reaching out to people in distress and helping them to mitigate their sufferings. He praised Army doctors / paramedics for provision of emergency medical care to flood affectees particularly children and women including measures to check spread of diseases in flood-hit areas.

General Bajwa also appreciated army engineers / FWO for restoring accessibility of critical routes and communication infrastructure on emergency basis.

COAS directed formations to focus on relief, rehabilitation, reconstruction and help restore routine life in flood affected areas.