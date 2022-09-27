Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in South Waziristan gunfight: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Two Pakistan Army troops embraced martyrdom in South Waziristan district’s Azam Warsak area during a gun battle with terrorists, the military's media affairs wing said on Monday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said terrorists fire raided a security forces post in the general area Azam Warsak, South Waziristan district area which was successfully repulsed by Pakistan Army soldiers.

Soldiers initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists' location, ISPR said, adding two valiant sons of the soil, Naik Rasheed, 29, and Sepoy Rasool Badhshah, 22, embraced martyrdom.

It said a militant actively involved in terror activities against security forces and killing of citizens was killed, adding that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from him.

ISPR added that a clearance is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

Last week, two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred in North Waziristan on Saturday in an improvised explosive device attack while three others were martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists across the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in KP’s Kurram district.