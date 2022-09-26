Two Pakistan Army majors among 6 martyred in Balochistan chopper crash
Web Desk
10:49 AM | 26 Sep, 2022
Two Pakistan Army majors among 6 martyred in Balochistan chopper crash
Source: File Photo/ISPR
QUETTA – At least six Pakistan Army personnel, including two pilots, were martyred after a helicopter crashed during a flying mission near Harnai, Balochistan, the military’s media wing said.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said All six personnel on board have embraced martyrdom after a helicopter crashed near Khost in Harnai, Balochistan.

The martyred officers were identified as Major Khurram Shahzad (pilot), Major Muhammad Muneeb Afzal (pilot), Subedar Abdul Wahid, Sepoy Muhamad Imran, Naik Jalil, and Sepoy Shoaib.

Pakistan Army has yet to share further details about the cause of the crash which comes more than a month after a similar incident occurred with an aviation helicopter that went missing and was later found in a coastal district of Balochistan during flood relief operations.

More to follow…

