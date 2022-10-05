Nimra Khan and Saniya Shamshad amsue fans with latest video
Nimra Khan and Saniya Shamshad are two incredibly talented actresses in the entertainment industry of Pakistan.
Besides creating magic with their performances, they also amuse fans with their offscreen antics. The gorgeous ladies are quite fond of socialising and their latest video is proof.
Taking to Instagram, the Aye Musht e Khaak actress posted an adorable video that showed her and Sania figuring out who has ruined the Urdu language.
The two talk like people from cities like Lahore, Karachi, and Peshawar in funny accents. In the end, the two end up laughing their hear out.
The clip has garnered massive likes from the fans as it has left them amused. They are praising the actresses for their funny video.
On the work front, Khan gained recognition with her impeccable performance in Kis Din Mera Viyah Howay Ga, Bhool, Meherbaan, Uraan and Khoob Seerat.
Nimra Khan boggles netizens with latest video 11:01 PM | 29 Sep, 2022
The latest hypnotizing video of Lollywood's effervescent actress Nimra Khan is making rounds on the ...
