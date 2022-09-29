Nimra Khan boggles netizens with latest video

The latest hypnotizing video of Lollywood's effervescent actress Nimra Khan is making rounds on the internet.

Khan shared the puzzling video on her official Instagram handle where the Rishta Anjana Sa actress performed an illusive trick primarily involving both her hands and fingers.

The viral video has amassed 32K+ likes on Instagram.

The amusing yet confusing video spread like a wildfire on the internet and received a positive response from Khan's massive fanbase. The Kis Din Mera Viyah Howay Ga star's industry peers and friends were equally amazed.

For the unversed, Khan gained recognition with her impeccable performance in Kis Din Mera Viyah Howay Ga, Bhool, Meherbaan, Uraan and Khoob Seerat.