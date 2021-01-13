Afghanistan’s Ustad Khalili calls on PM Imran Khan (VIDEO)

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed Pakistan's commitment to strengthen the bilateral relationship with Afghanistan, including trade and economic ties and people-to-people linkages.

The exchange of views covered progress in the Afghan peace process and bilateral relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The premier underscored his longstanding position that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and that a negotiated political settlement was the only way forward.

Noting that the Afghan people had suffered gravely due to prolonged conflict in the country, the Prime Minister stressed that after the Afghan people, Pakistan was most desirous of peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Afghan leader Khalili calls on Pakistan’s ... 02:28 PM | 12 Jan, 2021 ISLAMABAD – Mohammad Karim Khalili on his visit to Pakistan called on Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood ...

Reiterating Pakistan’s consistent support to the Afghan peace process, the Prime Minister underscored that the Intra-Afghan Negotiations process must be pursued with perseverance and patience for an inclusive and broad-based solution.

The Prime Minister recalled his recent interaction with Afghan leaders and underlined that Pakistan’s message to all sides was to work together for a peaceful solution. The Prime Minister particularly underscored the importance of the reduction of violence leading to the ceasefire.

Khan added that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan will open up new vistas of cooperation in trade and regional connectivity.

He also assured the Afghan delegation of Pakistan’s continued support for human resource development through scholarships and socio-economic development projects in Afghanistan.