Chiragh-e-Rah: ISPR documentary shows how the military put Pakistan on the ‘Path of Glory’
The central idea of the title has been derived from the verses of the poet of the East Allama Iqbal.
Share
RAWALPINDI – Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military media wing of Pakistan Army, has released a documentary titled ‘Chiragh-e-Rah’ – Beacons on the Path of Glory that highlights the role and contributions made by security forces in the socio-economic development of the country's remote areas.
The documentary highlights that the day is not far when remote areas will be at equivalence and in pace with other developed parts of the country.
The video addressed the menace of fear, terrorism, and uncertainty in the western part. It also portrayed a new era of development and progress that has been achieved with the assistance of the government.
View this post on Instagram
The documentary depicts multiple projects which aimed to provide basic facilities to the residents of the remote areas.
From infrastructure projects like roads, tunnels, and bridges to the establishment of a modern and progressive education system for the youth, the feature film orbits around multiple issues.
VIDEO – Pakistani, Russian commandos skydive ... 07:02 PM | 15 Nov, 2020
TARBELA – Pakistani and Russian special forces have been practicing drills and procedures for hostage rescue, ...
Women empowerment initiatives, basic health facilities, provision of clean drinking water, and encouraging economic activities were discussed in the latest project.
Restoration of law and order with the writ of the government is also highlighted in the feature film.
- Who’s this mysterious foreigner couple squatting in Lahore for 6 ...04:19 PM | 13 Jan, 2021
- After Azerbaijan, Pakistan Air Force chief reaches Turkey on official ...03:57 PM | 13 Jan, 2021
-
-
- Pakistani, Turkish FMs agree to pursue joint strategy at ...03:01 PM | 13 Jan, 2021
- FBR tightens noose around Atif Aslam over 'tax evasion'02:45 PM | 13 Jan, 2021
- Zayn Malik just tweeted a phone number, but why?12:18 PM | 13 Jan, 2021
- Ertuğrul's Celal AL donates blood for Pakistani child patients12:18 AM | 13 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- #2020InReview – Pakistan's initiatives in the year 202010:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2021