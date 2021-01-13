Osama Satti – PM Imran Khan meets parents of Islamabad student killed by anti-terror cops (VIDEO)
Osama Satti – PM Imran Khan meets parents of Islamabad student killed by anti-terror cops (VIDEO)
ISLAMABAD – Nadeem Younis Satti, the father of late Osama Satti, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in the federal capital on Wednesday.

The premier prayed for the departed soul. Regretting the appalling incident, the Prime Minister assured provision of complete justice to the father of late Usama Satti.

Earlier on Monday, a judicial inquiry into the murder of the slain has suggested a trial against personnel of the Anti-Terrorism Squad under the Terrorism Act, 1997.

The chief commissioner of the federal capital submitted a report of judicial inquiry to the Ministry of Interior. It has also sought action against the concerned SP and DSP in the case for showing negligence.

Earlier on January 2nd, 21-year-old Usama Satti died after ATS Islamabad Police fired 22 shots at the car near G-10 Srinagar Highway. The student reportedly received 17 bullet injuries after he ignored police warnings to stop.

Initially, the police described the incident as a robbery case. Later, five policemen were arrested and a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against them under anti-terrorism and murder provisions.

