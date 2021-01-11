Osama Satti murder – Judicial probe suggests terrorism trial of ATS officials

ISLAMABAD – A judicial inquiry into the murder of an Islamabad youth, Osama Satti, has suggested a trial against give personnel of Anti-Terrorism Squad under Terrorism Act, 1997.

The chief commissioner of the federal capital on Monday submitted a report of judicial inquiry to the Ministry of Interior. It has also sought action against concerned SP and DSP in the case for showing negligence.

The development comes a couple of days after the five officials – Sub-Inspector Iftikhar, Constables Mustafa, Shakeel, Mudassir and Saeed – were dismissed from the service for their involvement in killing of Osama Satti.

Last week, the 21-year-old died after ATS Islamabad Police fired 22 shots at the car near G-10 Srinagar Highway. The student reportedly received 17 bullet injuries.

Officials said they received a complaint for a robbery bid in Shams Colony. The ATS personnel, who were on patrolling duty, followed the car with tinted glasses and tried to stop it many times.

However, after many failed attempts to stop the car, the officials shot fires on vehicle, causing death of the boy on the spot. The family of the victim has since demanded of the authorities to hold a judicial probe into the matter.

The judicial inquiry report further suggested that the officials for ATs should be appointed after a recommendation from the psychologist.

It also suggested that wireless system should also be improved as it is an important record in any case.