Five Anti-Terrorism Squad officials terminated in Osama Satti murder case

ISLAMABAD – Five officials of Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Islamabad police were dismissed from the service for their alleged involvement in killing of Osama Satti.

Sub-Inspector Iftikhar, Constables Mustafa, Shakeel, Mudassir and Saeed have been terminated after they found involved in misconduct and to be guilty.

The office of the senior superintendent of police (SSP) Islamabad, which is being looked after by Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqaruddin Syed since 2019, issued the termination orders.

As per the orders, the dismissed officials were on the duty on January 2 when they chased a car and opened indiscriminate fire on it, causing death of a youth named Usama Nadeem Satti.

“Being part of the police force, it was the prime responsibility of the ATS officials to follow proper strategy/arrangements to stop the suspected vehicle. But they failed to handle the situation in a professional manner and brought a bad name to the department and proved themselves incompetent. A case has also been registered against them under section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act along with section 302, 149 and 149 of Pakistan Penal Code,” said the orders.

“Keeping in view the episode and their unprofessional approach, the SSP reached the conclusion that their attitude towards the official task was unbecoming and their further retention in the disciplined force is not justified.”

Therefore, finding them guilty of gross misconduct, the officials are removed from the post under Punjab Police (E&D) Rules 1975 duly adopted by the capital police.

Last week, 21-year-old Osama Satti died after ATS Islamabad Police fired 22 shots at the car near G-10 Srinagar Highway. The student reportedly received 17 bullet injuries.

Officials said they received a complaint on Friday night for a robbery bid in Shams Colony. The vehicle CTF officials, who were on patrolling duty, followed the car with tinted glasses and tried to stop it many times.

However, after many failed attempts to stop the car, the CTF officials shot fires on the tyre but the driver received bullets, which led to his death. The body was shifted to the hospital where his post-mortem was conducted.

The funeral prayer of the 22-year-old was offered on Saturday. The funeral was attended by hundreds of citizens of the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi including Markazi Anjuman Tajiran President Muhammad Kashif Chaudhary.