Five Counter-Terrorism officials arrested for killing youth in Islamabad
Web Desk
02:09 PM | 2 Jan, 2021
ISLAMABAD – At least five Counter-Terrorism Force (CTF) officials have been detained for allegedly opening fire on a vehicle that killed a young man in Islamabad.

Reportedly, the arrested personnel have been shifted to Ramna police station of the federal capital.

A firing incident was reported on Friday in the G-10 area of Islamabad, where the security officials shot fires on a ‘suspicious’ vehicle after allegedly trying to stop the driver many times.

Police said the CTF officials followed a vehicle with tinted glasses, and tried to stop it many times.

Officials said they received a complaint on Friday night for a robbery bid in Shams Colony. The vehicle CTF officials, who were on patrolling duty, followed the car.

However, after many failed attempts to stop the car, the CTF officials shot fires on the tyre but the driver Osama Nadeem received two bullets to his body, which later led to his casualty. The body was shifted to the hospital where his post-mortem was conducted.

Inspector General (IG) Islamabad police ordered an immediate probe into the firing case, and constituted an investigation team headed by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG).

