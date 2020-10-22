Passerby girl killed in encounter near Punjab Unversity

LAHORE – A passerby girl was killed during exchange of fire between Dolphin Force and robbers near Punjab University in Lahore.

SSP Iqbal Town has confirmed the death of the 22-year-old girl, who has been identified as Fatima, besides adding that the three bandits have also been arrested.

Police said that the girl lost her life after receiving bullets fired by alleged robbers while relatives of the deceased claimed that firing by Dolphin force killed Fatima.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and summoned report from Punjab’s Inspector General of Police (IGP) Inam Ghani.

He has directed the top police cop to send the report as soon as possible.