Passerby girl killed in encounter near Punjab Unversity
Web Desk
07:01 PM | 22 Oct, 2020
Passerby girl killed in encounter near Punjab Unversity
Share

LAHORE – A passerby girl was killed during exchange of fire between Dolphin Force and robbers near Punjab University in Lahore. 

SSP Iqbal Town has confirmed the death of the 22-year-old girl, who has been identified as Fatima, besides adding that the three bandits have also been arrested. 

Police said that the girl lost her life after receiving bullets fired by alleged robbers while relatives of the deceased claimed that firing by Dolphin force killed Fatima.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and summoned report from Punjab’s Inspector General of Police (IGP) Inam Ghani. 

He has directed the top police cop to send the report as soon as possible. 

More From This Category
Pakistan to launch its own version of Netflix
12:15 PM | 23 Oct, 2020
Five killed as bus catches fire near Khuzdar
12:07 PM | 23 Oct, 2020
FATF meeting announces its verdict in Pakistan's ...
12:04 PM | 23 Oct, 2020
PML-N leader’s secret meeting makes Nawaz ...
11:45 AM | 23 Oct, 2020
Anti-polio drive to start in Punjab from Oct 26 ...
11:38 AM | 23 Oct, 2020
Cop arrested after 18-year-old dies in police ...
11:11 AM | 23 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Unfinished: Priyanka Chopra completes her memoir
11:22 AM | 23 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr