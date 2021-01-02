PAKvNZ: Injured Babar Azam ruled out of final Test against New Zealand
Share
CHRISTCHURCH – Pakistan team captain Babar Azam has not recovered from his thumb injury and has been ruled out of the 2nd Test against New Zealand, the Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed on Saturday.
Wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan will lead the team in absence of Pakistani skipper.
A statement issued by PCB said, Babar had a full-fledge training session yesterday but felt slight pain in his thumb, following which, the team management has opted against taking any risk.
Babar had to sit out the three-T20I series and the first Test after the 26-year-old fractured his right thumb during a net session.
Babar Azam only Pakistan batsman to be included ... 08:15 PM | 31 Dec, 2020
LAHORE – National captain Babar Azam is the only Pakistani player included in International Cricket Council (ICC) ...
Team Doctor Dr. Sohail Saleem said: “We have seen improvement in Babar Azam's injury but he is yet to fully recover. He is our captain and the most important batsman in the lineup, so we do not want to take any risk. The medical team is constantly reviewing his injury and we are hopeful he will be available for the home series against South Africa.”
Earlier on December 30, New Zealand beat Pakistan by 101 runs in the first Test at Tauranga’s Mount Maunganui stadium.
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 101 runs in first ... 10:57 AM | 30 Dec, 2020
MOUNT MAUNGANUI - New Zealand beat Pakistan by 101 runs in the first Test at Tauranga’s Mount Maunganui stadium ...
- PAKvNZ: Injured Babar Azam ruled out of final Test against New Zealand02:50 PM | 2 Jan, 2021
- Five Counter-Terrorism officials arrested for killing youth in ...02:09 PM | 2 Jan, 2021
- Trump Hotel hikes up room fares around Biden's inauguration01:11 PM | 2 Jan, 2021
- Who is Saudi billionaire Sahoo bint Abdullah, did she really marry ...12:19 PM | 2 Jan, 2021
- FIA arrests Karachi religious teacher for abusing, blackmailing minor ...11:40 AM | 2 Jan, 2021
- Style Files: Best fashion moments from LUX Style Awards 202006:11 PM | 1 Jan, 2021
- TCL and McDonald's join hands for 'Bolti Band Offer' allowing people ...05:09 PM | 1 Jan, 2021
- Saba Qamar trolled for latest photoshoot05:37 PM | 1 Jan, 2021
- Pakistani celebrity couples who parted ways in 202007:50 PM | 31 Dec, 2020
- Controversies of Pakistani celebs in 202011:02 PM | 30 Dec, 2020
- 10 geological discoveries the mainstream media missed in 202009:37 PM | 30 Dec, 2020
- Famous figures who left the world in 202006:20 PM | 30 Dec, 2020