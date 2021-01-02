PAKvNZ: Injured Babar Azam ruled out of final Test against New Zealand

CHRISTCHURCH – Pakistan team captain Babar Azam has not recovered from his thumb injury and has been ruled out of the 2nd Test against New Zealand, the Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed on Saturday.

Wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan will lead the team in absence of Pakistani skipper.

A statement issued by PCB said, Babar had a full-fledge training session yesterday but felt slight pain in his thumb, following which, the team management has opted against taking any risk.

Babar had to sit out the three-T20I series and the first Test after the 26-year-old fractured his right thumb during a net session.

Babar Azam only Pakistan batsman to be included ... 08:15 PM | 31 Dec, 2020 LAHORE – National captain Babar Azam is the only Pakistani player included in International Cricket Council (ICC) ...

Team Doctor Dr. Sohail Saleem said: “We have seen improvement in Babar Azam's injury but he is yet to fully recover. He is our captain and the most important batsman in the lineup, so we do not want to take any risk. The medical team is constantly reviewing his injury and we are hopeful he will be available for the home series against South Africa.”

Earlier on December 30, New Zealand beat Pakistan by 101 runs in the first Test at Tauranga’s Mount Maunganui stadium.