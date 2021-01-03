Osama Satti - JIT to probe Islamabad student’s killing by anti-terror squad
Web Desk
01:41 PM | 3 Jan, 2021
Osama Satti - JIT to probe Islamabad student’s killing by anti-terror squad
Share

ISLAMABAD – Chief Commissioner Islamabad Amir Ahmed Ali formed a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the death of a 22-year-old in an alleged encounter.

SP Sarfaraz Virk has been named as the head of the JIT that also comprises other officers of the Islamabad city.

Amir formed the team under the anti-terrorism act. It is required to carry out a detailed investigation into the incident and submit a report at the earliest.

Early on Saturday morning, 21-year-old Osama Satti died after ATS Islamabad Police fired 22 shots at the car near G-10 Srinagar Highway. The student reportedly received 17 bullet injuries

Officials said they received a complaint on Friday night for a robbery bid in Shams Colony. The vehicle CTF officials, who were on patrolling duty, followed the car with tinted glasses and tried to stop it many times.

However, after many failed attempts to stop the car, the CTF officials shot fires on the tyre but the driver received bullets, which led to his death. The body was shifted to the hospital where his post-mortem was conducted.

The funeral prayer of the 22-year-old was offered on Saturday. The funeral was attended by hundreds of citizens of the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi including Markazi Anjuman Tajiran President Muhammad Kashif Chaudhary.

Five Counter-Terrorism Force (CTF) officials have been detained for opening fire on a vehicle that killed Usama Satti.

Five counter-terror officials arrested over ... 02:09 PM | 2 Jan, 2021

ISLAMABAD – At least five Counter-Terrorism Force (CTF) officials have been detained for opening fire on a ...

More From This Category
PIA to resume flights to Saudi Arabia as Kingdom ...
12:42 PM | 3 Jan, 2021
PDM all set to hold anti-govt rally in Bahawalpur ...
12:05 PM | 3 Jan, 2021
Karachi woman jumps off four-storey building ...
11:27 AM | 3 Jan, 2021
Punjab Free WiFi project no more
10:37 AM | 3 Jan, 2021
Eleven coal miners shot dead in Balochistan’s ...
10:11 AM | 3 Jan, 2021
Pakistan reports 2,272 new coronavirus cases, 53 ...
09:32 AM | 3 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
IN PICS | LUX Style Awards 2020
10:31 PM | 2 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr