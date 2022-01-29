Four-year-old GB girl bags silver medal at national skating competition
Web Desk
02:47 PM | 29 Jan, 2022
GILGIT – A four-year-old Pakistani girl Mahnoor has etched her name in history books as she bagged a silver medal in skating at the national ice sports competition.

Reports in local media said the little girl, who hailed from Hooper Valley in Nagar district, stunned the world by clinching a silver medal. Residents of the northernmost region cheered the young achiever for her outstanding performance.

The young skater waved the Pakistani flag with athletes twice her height. Mahnoor’s father commenting on the feat said his daughter is obsessed with sports.

Meanwhile, the first five-day national ice sports competition was concluded in Ghulkin village of the Upper Hunza on Sunday. Ghulkin Winter Club organized the competition in collaboration with the Pakistan Winter Sports Federation.

A total of 20 teams of men and women from all regions participated in the ice skating, ice hockey, ice football, and ice polo contests.

Meanwhile, Commander of the Force Command Northern Areas Major-General Jawwad Ahmad, GB senior minister retired Colonel Ubaidullah Baig, chief secretary retired Captain Mohammad Asif, GB Winter Sports Federation president retired Colonel Amjad Wali, civil and military officials, and winter sports fans attended the ceremony.

