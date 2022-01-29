Four-year-old GB girl bags silver medal at national skating competition
Share
GILGIT – A four-year-old Pakistani girl Mahnoor has etched her name in history books as she bagged a silver medal in skating at the national ice sports competition.
Reports in local media said the little girl, who hailed from Hooper Valley in Nagar district, stunned the world by clinching a silver medal. Residents of the northernmost region cheered the young achiever for her outstanding performance.
The young skater waved the Pakistani flag with athletes twice her height. Mahnoor’s father commenting on the feat said his daughter is obsessed with sports.
Nagar’s youngest athlete Mahnoor inaugurates Nagar’s first ever Ice Rink in #Hopar— PAMIR TIMES ® (@pamirtimes) January 25, 2022
This Rink will be used to train youth in ice hockey, skating, curling and other ice spirts.
#Nagar #Hunza #GilgitBaltistan #IceHockey #wintersport @ImranKhanPTI @PTIofficial @AbdulKhalidPTI pic.twitter.com/zdEKLnOWoH
Meanwhile, the first five-day national ice sports competition was concluded in Ghulkin village of the Upper Hunza on Sunday. Ghulkin Winter Club organized the competition in collaboration with the Pakistan Winter Sports Federation.
A total of 20 teams of men and women from all regions participated in the ice skating, ice hockey, ice football, and ice polo contests.
Pakistan’s Haniya Minhas creates history in ... 12:19 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s tennis ace Haniya Minhas has become the youngest Pakistani to be ranked in the top 3 ...
Meanwhile, Commander of the Force Command Northern Areas Major-General Jawwad Ahmad, GB senior minister retired Colonel Ubaidullah Baig, chief secretary retired Captain Mohammad Asif, GB Winter Sports Federation president retired Colonel Amjad Wali, civil and military officials, and winter sports fans attended the ceremony.
- Subsidy on Gossiplor (BP ropes) for control of Pink Bollworm on cotton07:46 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- New varieties of cotton, definite increase in yield05:51 AM | 25 Jan, 2022
- Vertical farming and its benefits06:01 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Four-year-old GB girl bags silver medal at national skating ...02:47 PM | 29 Jan, 2022
- PM Imran laments West's selective silence on Indian occupied Kashmir02:04 PM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan up 14 places in internet network residency index01:29 PM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Indian govt bought Israeli spyware Pegasus under $2bn deal: report12:44 PM | 29 Jan, 2022
-
- Spider-Man stars Tobey Maguire and Willem Dafoe break Guinness World ...07:00 PM | 28 Jan, 2022
- 'Prince Charming': Sheheryar Munawar to direct Mahira Khan again08:41 PM | 28 Jan, 2022
- Bigg Boss famed Neha Bhasin and Rajiv Adatia all praises for Tu Jhoom08:25 PM | 28 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021