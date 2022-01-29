Masood Akhtar hospitalised as his health deteriorates
Share
Legendary film, TV and stage actor-director Masood Akhtar has been admitted to the hospital after his health deteriorated on Friday.
The veteran actor has been facing multiple medical complications and has been shifted to a private hospital where he is undergoing treatment. The doctors have completed his initial medical examination.
One of the country’s famous actors, Akhtar previously received the Pride of Performance Award for his services.
His close circles revealed that Akhtar had been admitted to a private hospital in Model Town, hoping that he would recover soon. His family has appealed to the people to pray for his early recovery.
On the work front, Akhtar has made huge contribution to the art of acting by performing in many movies, TV plays and theatre productions that were widely applauded by the audience.
He had had a long association with Alhamra Art Center, The Mall and was a regular feature at Alhamra café every evening.
Lata Mangeshkar hospitalised after contracting ... 12:43 PM | 11 Jan, 2022
MUMBAI – Legendary Indian playback singer Lata Mangeshkar is the latest celebrity to have tested positive for the ...
- Subsidy on Gossiplor (BP ropes) for control of Pink Bollworm on cotton07:46 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- New varieties of cotton, definite increase in yield05:51 AM | 25 Jan, 2022
- Vertical farming and its benefits06:01 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan's NSA lands in Kabul for talks with Taliban05:38 PM | 29 Jan, 2022
- PSL7: Karachi Kings face Quetta Gladiators in Karachi today05:17 PM | 29 Jan, 2022
-
-
-
-
-
- Masood Akhtar hospitalised as his health deteriorates03:17 PM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021