Masood Akhtar hospitalised as his health deteriorates

Legendary film, TV and stage actor-director Masood Akhtar has been admitted to the hospital after his health deteriorated on Friday.

The veteran actor has been facing multiple medical complications and has been shifted to a private hospital where he is undergoing treatment. The doctors have completed his initial medical examination.

One of the country’s famous actors, Akhtar previously received the Pride of Performance Award for his services.

His close circles revealed that Akhtar had been admitted to a private hospital in Model Town, hoping that he would recover soon. His family has appealed to the people to pray for his early recovery.

On the work front, Akhtar has made huge contribution to the art of acting by performing in many movies, TV plays and theatre productions that were widely applauded by the audience.

He had had a long association with Alhamra Art Center, The Mall and was a regular feature at Alhamra café every evening.