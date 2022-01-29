Coke Studio 14 – Arooj Aftab and Asfar Husain's 'Mehram' winning hearts
Share
Coke Studio 14's latest offering 'Mehram' featuring Grammy-nominated artist Arooj Aftab and musician Asfar Husain recently premiered on television and needless to say, the breakup song has been winning hearts.
The love ballad focused on the aftermath of heartbreak is written by Hussain with additional lyrics written by Xulfi. The music has been arranged and produced by Abdullah Siddiqui, Xulfi and Aftab.
Dubbed as 'hauntingly beautiful', the song is a visual-audio treat in addition to the magical crescendo with Asfar and Arooj's soothing vocals echoing devastation and the ultimate heartbreak.
View this post on Instagram
Twitter sprung into action immediately after Arooj Aftab and Asfar Hussain left the music buffs rocked and thrilled with their latest composition.
Showering them with love and admiration, the majority are heaping praises of Coke Studio latest track and have crowned the breakup song 'iconic'.
From cinematography to singing, everything is on a scale of 10.#CokeStudio14 #Mehram pic.twitter.com/qnM7JDxeti— Sana Usman (@iSanaUsman) January 28, 2022
Mehram is an Arabic word which means a close friend. And surely when you lose someone so close to you it leaves you empty.
I literally love the song #Mehram, it is just so beautiful. The lyrics, the voices! Goddddd amazing! Coke studio never disappoints. https://t.co/8z0pdz8Cot— Rimsha Tahir (@rumshum12) January 28, 2022
arooj aftab's vocals are so pretty. I'm in love ????#cokestudio14 #Mehram pic.twitter.com/lk5iHkep8R— R. (@awazarhu) January 28, 2022
The feel of this song is another level ♥️Especially the lyrics Tuo #Mehram na rha???? pic.twitter.com/EQFBHClxsF— Sajalchaudhary???? (@AB_SAYS01) January 28, 2022
First song was divine Sufi, second one electrifying rap, third one beautiful romantic track now a sad song .... All of them at their best ????#cokestudio14#Mehram pic.twitter.com/IrEsZWHMpU— Komal Ansari | free ???????? (@DrKomal26) January 28, 2022
Arooj Aftab and Asfar Hussain sound nothing but iconic together in mehram! change my mind!— redlobiaa (@lobiaa_) January 29, 2022
‘Mehram’ is freaking amazing! Arooj’s soothing vocals with asfars made a great duo. Commendable work!! ????????❤️#cokestudio14— afifa. (@notsinfenazuk) January 29, 2022
Bigg Boss famed Neha Bhasin and Rajiv Adatia all ... 08:25 PM | 28 Jan, 2022
Coke Studio 14's poetic masterpiece Tu Jhoom starring Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal continues to get showered with ...
- Subsidy on Gossiplor (BP ropes) for control of Pink Bollworm on cotton07:46 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- New varieties of cotton, definite increase in yield05:51 AM | 25 Jan, 2022
- Vertical farming and its benefits06:01 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan's NSA lands in Kabul for talks with Taliban05:38 PM | 29 Jan, 2022
- PSL7: Karachi Kings face Quetta Gladiators in Karachi today05:17 PM | 29 Jan, 2022
-
-
-
-
-
- Masood Akhtar hospitalised as his health deteriorates03:17 PM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021