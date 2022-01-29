Coke Studio 14 – Arooj Aftab and Asfar Husain's 'Mehram' winning hearts
Web Desk
03:56 PM | 29 Jan, 2022
Coke Studio 14's latest offering 'Mehram' featuring Grammy-nominated artist Arooj Aftab and musician Asfar Husain recently premiered on television and needless to say, the breakup song has been winning hearts.

The love ballad focused on the aftermath of heartbreak is written by Hussain with additional lyrics written by Xulfi. The music has been arranged and produced by Abdullah Siddiqui, Xulfi and Aftab. 

Dubbed as 'hauntingly beautiful', the song is a visual-audio treat in addition to the magical crescendo with Asfar and Arooj's soothing vocals echoing devastation and the ultimate heartbreak.

Twitter sprung into action immediately after Arooj Aftab and Asfar Hussain left the music buffs rocked and thrilled with their latest composition.

Showering them with love and admiration, the majority are heaping praises of Coke Studio latest track and have crowned the breakup song 'iconic'.

Coke Studio 14's poetic masterpiece Tu Jhoom starring Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal continues to get showered with ...

