Coke Studio 14 – Arooj Aftab and Asfar Husain's 'Mehram' winning hearts

Coke Studio 14's latest offering 'Mehram' featuring Grammy-nominated artist Arooj Aftab and musician Asfar Husain recently premiered on television and needless to say, the breakup song has been winning hearts.

The love ballad focused on the aftermath of heartbreak is written by Hussain with additional lyrics written by Xulfi. The music has been arranged and produced by Abdullah Siddiqui, Xulfi and Aftab.

Dubbed as 'hauntingly beautiful', the song is a visual-audio treat in addition to the magical crescendo with Asfar and Arooj's soothing vocals echoing devastation and the ultimate heartbreak.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arooj Aftab (@aroojaftabmusic)

Twitter sprung into action immediately after Arooj Aftab and Asfar Hussain left the music buffs rocked and thrilled with their latest composition.

Showering them with love and admiration, the majority are heaping praises of Coke Studio latest track and have crowned the breakup song 'iconic'.

From cinematography to singing, everything is on a scale of 10.#CokeStudio14 #Mehram pic.twitter.com/qnM7JDxeti — Sana Usman (@iSanaUsman) January 28, 2022

Mehram is an Arabic word which means a close friend. And surely when you lose someone so close to you it leaves you empty. I literally love the song #Mehram, it is just so beautiful. The lyrics, the voices! Goddddd amazing! Coke studio never disappoints. https://t.co/8z0pdz8Cot — Rimsha Tahir (@rumshum12) January 28, 2022

The feel of this song is another level ♥️Especially the lyrics Tuo #Mehram na rha???? pic.twitter.com/EQFBHClxsF — Sajalchaudhary???? (@AB_SAYS01) January 28, 2022

First song was divine Sufi, second one electrifying rap, third one beautiful romantic track now a sad song .... All of them at their best ????#cokestudio14#Mehram pic.twitter.com/IrEsZWHMpU — Komal Ansari | free ???????? (@DrKomal26) January 28, 2022

Arooj Aftab and Asfar Hussain sound nothing but iconic together in mehram! change my mind! — redlobiaa (@lobiaa_) January 29, 2022

‘Mehram’ is freaking amazing! Arooj’s soothing vocals with asfars made a great duo. Commendable work!! ????????❤️#cokestudio14 — afifa. (@notsinfenazuk) January 29, 2022