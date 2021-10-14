Star Trek’s William Shatner, 90, becomes the oldest person to fly to space
Web Desk
04:03 PM | 14 Oct, 2021
Star Trek’s William Shatner, 90, becomes the oldest person to fly to space
Share

VAN HORN – Hollywood actor William Shatner officially became the oldest person ever to fly to space as he blasted off from Texas on Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s rocket on Wednesday.

The 90-year-old spent around 10 minutes on his suborbital flight alongside three other individuals. The four members cross the official boundary of space at 100 kilometers above the Earth before being glided down using parachutes. The capsule spent around three minutes at zero gravity.

The actor after returning from the momentous journey placed his hands on the shoulders of Jeff Bezos - the world's richest man and founder of Blue Origin.

“What you have given me is the most profound experience... I'm so filled with emotion about what just happened”, he told Bozos as he admitted being frightened before the departure.

Shatner also added that smashing through the blue sky to the blackness of space was a moving experience.

The senior actor broke the record for the oldest person in space by eight years, earlier American aviator Wally Funk holds the record in July.

It was the second successful near-space flight by Bezos’s aerospace company, which earlier launched a crew that included the founder himself.

'Best day ever’: World's richest man takes a ... 10:18 PM | 20 Jul, 2021

VAN HORN, Texas – Blue Origin on Tuesday launched its first crewed mission on its New Shepard rocket to fly its ...

Bezos, his brother Mark, Dutch teenager Oliver Daemen; and famed aviator Wally Funk embarked on the one if it’s kind of journey. Blue Origin has planned one more crewed flight in 2021, while several more planned for the next year.

More From This Category
Blast in eastern Afghanistan kills Taliban police ...
03:29 PM | 14 Oct, 2021
WHO relaunches Covid origins investigation with ...
11:23 AM | 14 Oct, 2021
Israel flattens Muslim graveyards near Al-Aqsa ...
12:35 AM | 14 Oct, 2021
SIBF 2021 to start next month: Here’s all you ...
11:57 PM | 13 Oct, 2021
Best-selling Irish author turns down Israeli ...
03:11 PM | 13 Oct, 2021
Cambridge Central Mosque nominated for ...
12:58 PM | 13 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ajay Devgn shares heartwarming story about Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan
06:04 PM | 14 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr