TikTokers Hareem Shah and Sundal Khattak's new dance videos go viral

TikTok stars Hareem Shah and Sundal Khattak share a great friendship bond and they are not shy in showcasing their affection for each other on public platforms.

The duo's latest video has left the internet into a frenzy and needless to say, the dance video seems to have hit a nerve amongst the masses.

Taking their adoration to another level, the best friends groove to the upbeat dance number Le Le Maza Le from the popular Bollywood film Wanted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hareem shah (@hareem.shah_official_account)

Previously, Shah caused a furore as the news of her marriage spread like a wildfire on the internet.