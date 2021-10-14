TikTokers Hareem Shah and Sundal Khattak's new dance videos go viral
Web Desk
04:20 PM | 14 Oct, 2021
TikTokers Hareem Shah and Sundal Khattak's new dance videos go viral
Share

TikTok stars Hareem Shah and Sundal Khattak share a great friendship bond and they are not shy in showcasing their affection for each other on public platforms.

The duo's latest video has left the internet into a frenzy and needless to say, the dance video seems to have hit a nerve amongst the masses.

Taking their adoration to another level, the best friends groove to the upbeat dance number Le Le Maza Le from the popular Bollywood film Wanted.

Previously, Shah caused a furore as the news of her marriage spread like a wildfire on the internet.

Hareem Shah shares belly dance video from Turkey 01:24 PM | 30 Aug, 2021

TikTok queen Hareem Shah has got the population fixated on her escapades ever since she has been documenting her travel ...

More From This Category
Ajay Devgn shares heartwarming story about Nusrat ...
06:04 PM | 14 Oct, 2021
Imran Ashraf aka 'Bhola' showcases his ...
05:30 PM | 14 Oct, 2021
Sarah Khan shares new adorable video of daughter ...
03:50 PM | 14 Oct, 2021
Birthday wishes pour in as Ertugrul star Esra ...
03:05 PM | 14 Oct, 2021
'Squid Game' becomes Netflix's biggest hit show
02:00 PM | 14 Oct, 2021
Indians go gaga as video of a romantic Pakistani ...
01:30 PM | 14 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ajay Devgn shares heartwarming story about Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan
06:04 PM | 14 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr