Chargé d’affaires visit to Wazir Khan Mosque highlights US efforts to restore cultural sites
Share
LAHORE – During a visit to the Wazir Khan Mosque and Chowk, U.S. Chargé d’affaires Angela P. Aggeler highlighted the significance of Pakistan’s cultural heritage and the importance of joint U.S.-Pakistan efforts to restore and maintain historic sites. Chargé Aggeler visited Punjab provincial capital on Thursday.
Through the Ambassador’s Fund for Cultural Preservation, the United States supports preservation of a wide range of cultural heritage, including historic buildings, archaeological sites, and manuscripts. Since 2002, the Ambassador’s Fund and the U.S. Mission in Pakistan have provided approximately $1.4 million (PKR 239 million) for the restoration of various sites around the Wazir Khan Mosque and Chowk. In its restoration efforts, the U.S. Mission in Pakistan works closely with the Aga Khan Foundation-Pakistan, along with the Walled City of Lahore Authority.
“The Wazir Khan Mosque and Chowk symbolize the great cultural, historical, and religious heritage of the city of Lahore,” Chargé Aggeler said. “We hope these projects will serve as an enduring sign of the respect the United States has for Pakistan’s culture and its people,” she added.
Restoration work supported by the Ambassador’s Fund and the U.S. Mission has helped return the Chowk to its original sub-terranean level, almost 2.5 meters below ground. Also supported were restorations of the eastern façade of the Chowk, the Chowk “hujras,” historic houses, and the Well of Dina Nath.
- Pakistan introduces new social media rules to curb immoral content06:23 PM | 14 Oct, 2021
-
- PIA suspends flights to Kabul over Taliban’s ‘heavy handedness’05:45 PM | 14 Oct, 2021
-
- Chargé d’affaires visit to Wazir Khan Mosque highlights US efforts ...05:15 PM | 14 Oct, 2021
-
- TikTokers Hareem Shah and Sundal Khattak's new dance videos go viral04:20 PM | 14 Oct, 2021
- Sarah Khan shares new adorable video of daughter Alyana Falak03:50 PM | 14 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021