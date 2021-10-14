PIA suspends flights to Kabul over Taliban’s ‘heavy handedness’

05:45 PM | 14 Oct, 2021
PIA suspends flights to Kabul over Taliban’s ‘heavy handedness’
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Thursday suspended flights to the Afghan capital, Kabul, with immediate effect due to "heavy handedness" of the Taliban authorities.

A spokesperson of the national carrier announced the decision, saying that the flight operation will remain suspended until the further notice.

The development came as the Taliban-led government asked PIA to cut ticket prices to levels seen before the toppling of Ashraf Ghani’s government in mid-August.

"We are suspending our flight operations to Kabul from today because of the heavy handedness of the authorities," the spokesperson was quoted as saying in a media report.

PIA is the only international company operating regularly out of Kabul as all other flights suspended their operations after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan.

Earlier, the Afghanistan’s Civil Aviation Authority issued a warning to PIA and Afghan carrier Kam Air to cut the prices to the previous level to avoid suspension of their operations.

The Afghan transport ministry said in a statement Islamabad-Kabul flight prices should "be adjusted to correspond with the conditions of a ticket before the victory of the Islamic Emirate" or the flights would be stopped.

According to agents in Afghanistan, the price of ticket for Islamabad-Kabul flight stands at around $2,500.

Flights between the two neighbouring countries have been severely limited since Kabul airport was reopened in Augusta amid chaotic evacuation of more than 100,000 Westerners and vulnerable Afghan nationals.

US needs to engage with Taliban or face chaos in ... 01:54 PM | 11 Oct, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan once again urged the United States to start a dialogue with the Taliban-led ...

More From This Category
Pakistan introduces new social media rules to ...
06:23 PM | 14 Oct, 2021
Chargé d’affaires visit to Wazir Khan Mosque ...
05:15 PM | 14 Oct, 2021
IHC indicts Zahir Jaffar and five others in Noor ...
04:45 PM | 14 Oct, 2021
Pakistan set to receive 2.4mn Pfizer vaccine ...
02:37 PM | 14 Oct, 2021
Data-driven solution may drive Pakistan out of ...
02:04 PM | 14 Oct, 2021
PIA announces special discount on Eid ...
11:39 AM | 14 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ajay Devgn shares heartwarming story about Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan
06:04 PM | 14 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr