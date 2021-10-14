Imran Ashraf aka 'Bhola' showcases his versatility in recent viral video
Web Desk
05:30 PM | 14 Oct, 2021
Imran Ashraf aka 'Bhola' showcases his versatility in recent viral video
Share

A fan and critic's favourite, Imran Ashraf has perfected his craft with exposure in the drama industry. Despite his presence in the industry for a decade, his famous character 'Bhola' became his claim to fame.

The Ranjha Ranjha Kardi star was recently spotted at the Lux Style Awards 2021. While interacting with fellow stars, the 32-year-old yet again won hearts as his recent video went viral.

In the aforementioned video, Imran's proves his versatility with ease as he effortlessly glides back into the shoes of his famous character Bhola.

Moreover, the Mushk actor shared a joyful moment with Bilal Abbas and Adnan Samad Khan from the LSA ceremony.

On the work front, Ashraf and Sarah Khan-starrer Raqs-e-Bismil's conclusion left the audience heaping praises for the duo.

Birthday wishes pour in as Imran Ashraf turns 32 04:37 PM | 11 Sep, 2021

Imran Ashraf has perfected his craft with exposure in the drama industry. Despite his presence in the industry for a ...

More From This Category
Ajay Devgn shares heartwarming story about Nusrat ...
06:04 PM | 14 Oct, 2021
TikTokers Hareem Shah and Sundal Khattak's new ...
04:20 PM | 14 Oct, 2021
Sarah Khan shares new adorable video of daughter ...
03:50 PM | 14 Oct, 2021
Birthday wishes pour in as Ertugrul star Esra ...
03:05 PM | 14 Oct, 2021
'Squid Game' becomes Netflix's biggest hit show
02:00 PM | 14 Oct, 2021
Indians go gaga as video of a romantic Pakistani ...
01:30 PM | 14 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ajay Devgn shares heartwarming story about Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan
06:04 PM | 14 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr