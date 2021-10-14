IHC indicts Zahir Jaffar and five others in Noor Mukadam's murder case
Zahir Jaffer, the prime suspect in the murder of Noor Mukadam, has been charged for the crime by the Islamabad High Court on Thursday.
Besides Jaffer, two of the family’s employees — Jamil and Jan Mohammad — were also indicted, along with the Chief Executive Officer of Therapy Works, Tahir Zahoor.
Additional sessions judge Atta Rabbani indicted a total of six individuals in the case and all the accused were brought to the court from Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.
Noor Mukadam, a 27-year-old woman, was raped and murdered with a sharp instrument on July 20 within the limits of the Kohsar police station in Islamabad. A case of murder was later registered at the same police station by Noor’s father, former Pakistani ambassador Shaukat Ali Mukadam.
