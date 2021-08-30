Hareem Shah shares belly dance video from Turkey

TikTok queen Hareem Shah has got the population fixated on her escapades ever since she has been documenting her travel diaries enthusiastically.

From a plethora of dancing and swimming video to multiple shopping sprees, Shah has kept everything transparent as she regularly drops glimpses of her Turkey vacation.

This time around, Hareem has left the netizens intrigued as her latest video is proof of the buzzing nightlife in Turkey.

In the aforementioned video, a dancer can be spotted who is all glammed up as she sways and dances on the beat flawlessly. With her sizzling dance moves, Shah captures the moment whilst sitting in a restaurant.

The belly dancer is definitely leaving her audience mesmerized and people in the audience are thoroughly entertained, including Hareem Shah.

Moreover, the social media sensation was also spotted at a hairdresser where she got a hair makeover and looked stunning.

Earlier, Shah caused a furore as the news of her marriage spread like wildfire on the internet. Despite the uproar, the identity of Hareem's groom remains concealed.